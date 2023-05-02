India to divert land from paddy to maize to boost ethanol production, optimise water usage

Emphasising the use of eco-friendly ethanol as a fuel, Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said that ethanol blending has more than doubled in the past two years and the target of 20 percent ethanol blending has also been advanced from 2030 to 2025.

India is looking to divert arable land from the farming of water-guzzling paddy to the cultivation of maize to boost ethanol production as well as optimise water usage.

Pointing to the payment of 99.99 percent of dues of the previous season to sugarcane farmers by sugar mills on time due to favourable policies, minister Piyush Goyal said that increased production of sugar curbed bank defaults and outflow of forex due to more ethanol, stating that 20 percent ethanol blending will save crude oil imports up to 80 lakh tonnes.