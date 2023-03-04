India discontinues import duty on crude soya, sunflower from March 31

The new applicable import duty rate outside the TRQ is 5.5 percent (5 percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) + 10 percent Social Welfare Surcharge (SWS).
The Narendra Modi government on Friday discontinued import duty on crude soya and crude sunflower from March 31, 2023, after the prices stabilised. Also, the government reduced import duty on Tur (Whole) from 11 percent to Nil, from March 4, 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20
Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The new applicable import duty rate outside the TRQ is 5.5 percent (5 percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) + 10 percent Social Welfare Surcharge (SWS).
TRQ is a quota for a volume of imports that will enter India at specified or nil duty, but after the quota is reached, the normal tariff applies to additional imports.
Last year, the government exempted customs duty and agriculture infrastructure development cess on 20 lakh metric tonnes yearly import of crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil each, to ease domestic prices.
The duty-free import of 20 lakh MT per year will be applicable for two financial years - 2022-23 and 2023-24 for crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!