India discontinues import duty on crude soya, sunflower from March 31

The new applicable import duty rate outside the TRQ is 5.5 percent (5 percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) + 10 percent Social Welfare Surcharge (SWS).

The Narendra Modi government on Friday discontinued import duty on crude soya and crude sunflower from March 31, 2023, after the prices stabilised. Also, the government reduced import duty on Tur (Whole) from 11 percent to Nil, from March 4, 2023.

The new applicable import duty rate outside the TRQ is 5.5 percent (5 percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) + 10 percent Social Welfare Surcharge (SWS).

TRQ is a quota for a volume of imports that will enter India at specified or nil duty, but after the quota is reached, the normal tariff applies to additional imports.

Last year, the government exempted customs duty and agriculture infrastructure development cess on 20 lakh metric tonnes yearly import of crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil each, to ease domestic prices.

The duty-free import of 20 lakh MT per year will be applicable for two financial years - 2022-23 and 2023-24 for crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil.