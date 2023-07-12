India devises a plan to make tomatoes available at discounted prices from Friday: Details here

The procurement will be mainly made from the major tomato-producing states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres across the country.

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA), on Wednesday, directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to procure tomatoes from mandis on an immediate basis. The procurement will be mainly made from the major tomato-producing states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres across the country.

Maximum tomato production is in southern and western regions of India, with the regions contributing nearly 56-58 percent of all production.

"The targeted centres for release have been identified on the basis of absolute increase in retail prices over the past one month in centres where prevailing prices are above the All-India average. Key consumption centres in states having higher concentration of the identified centres are further selected for the intervention," it said in a statement.

The ministry has also added that tomatoes are to be distributed at discounted prices in the Delhi-NCR region starting this Friday amid the rising prices.

This move aims for simultaneous distribution across the country to cool down retail prices of tomatoes that have skyrocketed in the last month. As per the government's own data, tomato prices have risen 326.13 percent in the last month. The periods from July-August and October-November are generally the lean production months for tomatoes In India.

As of now, the supplies coming to markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some other states are mostly from Satara, Narayangaon, and Nashik in Maharashtra which is expected to last till the month along with Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor. Government is hopeful of new crop arrivals from Nashik district soon.

Meanwhile, the government assured that prices will soon go down. "Prices are anticipated to cool down in the near future, accordingly," the release added.