India devises a plan to make tomatoes available at discounted prices from Friday: Details here
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 3:26:57 PM IST (Updated)

The procurement will be mainly made from the major tomato-producing states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres across the country.

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA), on Wednesday, directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to procure tomatoes from mandis on an immediate basis. The procurement will be mainly made from the major tomato-producing states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres across the country.

Maximum tomato production is in southern and western regions of India, with the regions contributing nearly 56-58 percent of all production.
"The targeted centres for release have been identified on the basis of absolute increase in retail prices over the past one month in centres where prevailing prices are above the All-India average. Key consumption centres in states having higher concentration of the identified centres are further selected for the intervention," it said in a statement.
