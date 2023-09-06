India demands pulse importers to declare stock amid concerns of masoor dal hoarding

In a bid to keep prices of pulses in check, the department of consumer affairs on Wednesday (September 6) asked importers of pulses to mandatorily declare available stocks. The move was prompted by reports that several importers of the masoor dal were holding onto stocks.

Stating that the department is ensuring no one is able to artificially increase prices or game the system, the consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh informed CNBC-TV18 that letters have been written to chief secretaries of all states to ensure whatever masoor, tur and urad dal is available with stockists in respective states is declared on the government portal.

In yet another inflation control measure, the minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey flagged off vans of NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India) in Delhi to sell onions at Rs 25 per kg and chana dal at Rs 60 per kg, which will also be available at discounted rates on digital platforms like the ONDC.

India's inflationary worries have worsened in the past few months, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) witnessing a 15-month-high in June 2023. With inflation breaching RBI's tolerance level of 6 percent, there are concerns that the situation may worsen in August due to deficient rainfall.

Last week, the consumer affairs secretary had a briefing before the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on measures taken to contain inflation, especially in the food ecosystem.

Yesterday, the RBI governor indicated that inflation may start cooling off in September but not without a warning. Noting the softening of retail prices of tomatoes, he said that RBI's assessment indicates that vegetable inflation won't last long and the monetary policy won't be changed based on a month's data.