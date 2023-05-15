homeeconomy NewsIndia cuts windfall tax on crude oil to zero

India cuts windfall tax on crude oil to zero

India cuts windfall tax on crude oil to zero
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 11:45:00 PM IST (Published)

The Indian government on Monday cut the windfall tax on crude petroleum to nil per tonne from the earlier Rs 4,100, according to a government notification. The new rates would be effective from Tuesday,

The Indian government on Monday cut the windfall tax on crude petroleum to nil from the earlier Rs 4,100 per tonne, according to a government notification. The new rates would be effective from Tuesday.

The windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel continue to be at zero.
Two weeks back, the government had reduced the windfall tax on crude petroleum to Rs 4,100 per tonne from the earlier Rs 6,400 per tonne.
The government reviews the windfall tax decision every fortnight based on the international crude price rates.
The windfall wax was introduced by the government on July 1, 2022 following the windfall revenue earned by the oil industry in the international market in the wake of a supply crisis created due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Also read: India’s crude imports from OPEC at all-time low, Russian oil buy peaks
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

crude oilwindfall tax

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

May 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom

Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom

May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read