India cuts windfall tax on crude oil to zero

The Indian government on Monday cut the windfall tax on crude petroleum to nil from the earlier Rs 4,100 per tonne, according to a government notification. The new rates would be effective from Tuesday.

The windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel continue to be at zero.

Two weeks back, the government had reduced the windfall tax on crude petroleum to Rs 4,100 per tonne from the earlier Rs 6,400 per tonne.