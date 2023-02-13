India CPI inflation in January spikes to 6.52%

ndia CPI inflation data was published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on February 13. The Street had pegged the CPI inflation in January at 6.1 percent.
India's retail inflation for January increased to 6.52 percent in January as against 5.72 percent in December 2022, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on February 13.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive
Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus
Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West
Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space
Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Retail inflation is measured by the consumer price index (CPI) which examines the changes in prices of most common consumer goods and services. It is calculated for a fixed list of items including housing, food, apparel, housing, transportation, medical care, electronics, education, among others.
Meanwhile, rural inflation stood at 6.85 percent, whereas urban inflation came in at 6 percent.
The January core inflation came in at 6.1 percent, same as last month. The Street had pegged it at 6 percent for January 2023.
Food inflation came in at 5.94 percent, as against 4.19 percent in December 2022. A CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged the consumer food price inflation at 5.9 percent.
According to Street estimates, the CPI in January was pegged at 6.1 percent.
While the CPI for December 2022 stood at 5.72 percent, in November it came in at 5.88 percent, against October's 5.59 percent.
"6.5 percent is beyond my expectations, and is definitely a negative news," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, Chief Economist, L&T Financial Services.
Reiterating the same, Upasna Bhardwaj, the senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the CPI inflation number was clearly a negative surprise.
Earlier today, analysts told CNBC-TV18 that they expected the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) number to be higher than initial expectations and it may not have been priced in yet by the market.
First Published: Feb 13, 2023 5:38 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!