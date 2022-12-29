India could ban COVID-related exports as cases rise, sources say

According to sources, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had called for a meeting regarding this development, during which several decisions were taken.

India may soon impose a ban on COVID-related exports such as PPE kits, surgical masks and ventilators, CNBC-TV18 Awaaz reported on Thursday. Authorities are constantly monitoring the export of paracetamol and PPE kits and will now monitor exports of ventilators and surgical masks to ensure there is no such shortage in India.

According to sources, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had called for a meeting regarding this development, during which several decisions were taken.

India reported 188 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 4,46,77,647. The Centre on Wednesday said they anticipate a sharp increase in cases in India in January. The coming weeks are critical, they said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on December 24 that the Air Suvidha portal would be implemented after talks with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Once 'Air Suvidha' is implemented, RT-PCR would be compulsory for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Bangkok, Mandaviya said.

The United States as well on Wednesday announced that it will require all travellers from China to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before their travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. This testing rule applies to anyone over the age of two years.

With agency inputs.