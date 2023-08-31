India's core sector output posts 8% growth in July — nearly double of last year

India's core sector saw a growth of 8 percent in July, 2023, almost doubling the 4.8 percent recorded in the same period last year

This expansion was primarily propelled by increased production in crucial areas such as coal, crude oil, and natural gas, as revealed in official data released on Thursday (August 31).

The data also highlighted growth in the production of steel, cement, and electricity for the month of July, underscoring positive developments across multiple segments of the infrastructure sector.

However, the pace of growth witnessed a slight moderation in July compared to the previous month, when it stood at 8.3 percent, according to figures from the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 6.4 percent in April-July 2023-24 against 11.5 percent in the year-ago period.