India continues with May 16 windfall tax notification as prices haven’t changed much

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By Sapna Das  Jun 4, 2023 9:50:13 AM IST (Updated)

The government reviews windfall tax levies every fortnight and it is likely the next review will happen around mid June.

Government has decided to continue with the May 16 windfall tax rates, as there hasn’t been much change in prices since then and now , sources tell CNBCTV-18.

“Since there is not much change in prices, the earlier notification continues. It has not been withdrawn”, sources tell CNBCTV-18.
The May 16 windfall tax notification had reduced the special additional excise duty on petroleum crude to nil from Rs 4,100/tonne . While SAED on diesel, petrol and ATF had continued at nil. This nil windfall tax regime will now continue till government notifies new rates.
