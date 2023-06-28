India to continue urea subsidy scheme for three years, earmarks over Rs 3.6 lakh crore

The Union Cabinet has allotted Rs 3,68,676.7 crore for urea subsidy for three years - from 2022-23 to 2024-25.
The Union Cabinet decided to continue the urea subsidy scheme on Wednesday. The cabinet approved Rs 3.6 lakh crore for urea subsidy for three years — from 2022-23 to 2024-25. The Cabinet further introduced Sulphur-coated urea (Urea Gold) to address the issue of Sulphur deficiency of soil and save input costs for the farmers.
Altogether, the Cabinet has approved schemes for farmers with a total outlay of over Rs 3.7 lakh crore.
Besides, the Union Cabinet increased sugarcane prices by Rs 10 per quintal. The highest ever "Fair and Remunerative Price" of Rs 315 per quintal was approved for sugarcane farmers.
"Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for sugar season 2023-24 (October - September) at Rs 315 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 percent. It has also been approved to provide a premium of Rs 3.07 per quintal for each 0.1 percent increase in recovery over and above 10.25 percent, and reduction in FRP by Rs 3.07 per quintal for every 0.1 percent decrease in recovery," a statement read.
The timing of this decision is crucial as it aligns with the upcoming sugar season starting in October. According to CNBC Awaaz, this new price hike will benefit over 50 million sugarcane farmers and others dependent on it. About 5 lakh farmers are involved in sugar mills and related allied activities.
FRP or the fair and remunerative price is the minimum price at which sugarcane is bought from farmers. Farmers directly benefit from an increase in FRP as they get higher prices for selling sugarcane. The FRP is recommended by the Commission of Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) to the government.
First Published: Jun 28, 2023 3:32 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's hydrogen market to surge: Morgan Stanley projects $19 billion opportunity by 2030
Jun 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Indian markets have had a bull run like no other in the last 23 years
Jun 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Nifty 50 hits record high - Reliance, ITC, ICICI Bank among top contributors
Jun 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read