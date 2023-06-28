India to continue urea subsidy scheme for three years, earmarks over Rs 3.6 lakh crore

The Union Cabinet has allotted Rs 3,68,676.7 crore for urea subsidy for three years - from 2022-23 to 2024-25.

The Union Cabinet decided to continue the urea subsidy scheme on Wednesday. The cabinet approved Rs 3.6 lakh crore for urea subsidy for three years — from 2022-23 to 2024-25. The Cabinet further introduced Sulphur-coated urea (Urea Gold) to address the issue of Sulphur deficiency of soil and save input costs for the farmers.

Altogether, the Cabinet has approved schemes for farmers with a total outlay of over Rs 3.7 lakh crore.