India to continue urea subsidy scheme for three years, earmarks over Rs 3.6 lakh crore

India to continue urea subsidy scheme for three years, earmarks over Rs 3.6 lakh crore

India to continue urea subsidy scheme for three years, earmarks over Rs 3.6 lakh crore
Jun 28, 2023 3:53:15 PM IST

The Union Cabinet has allotted Rs 3,68,676.7 crore for urea subsidy for three years - from 2022-23 to 2024-25.

The Union Cabinet decided to continue the urea subsidy scheme on Wednesday. The cabinet approved Rs 3.6 lakh crore for urea subsidy for three years — from 2022-23 to 2024-25. The Cabinet further introduced Sulphur-coated urea (Urea Gold) to address the issue of Sulphur deficiency of soil and save input costs for the farmers.

Altogether, the Cabinet has approved schemes for farmers with a total outlay of over Rs 3.7 lakh crore.
Besides, the Union Cabinet increased sugarcane prices by Rs 10 per quintal. The highest ever "Fair and Remunerative Price" of Rs 315 per quintal was approved for sugarcane farmers.
