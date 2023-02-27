English
India collects Rs 3,955 crore as dividends from NTPC, Power Grid, EIL

India collects Rs 3,955 crore as dividends from NTPC, Power Grid, EIL

India collects Rs 3,955 crore as dividends from NTPC, Power Grid, EIL
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 27, 2023 5:21:25 PM IST (Published)

The government expects a 17 percent higher dividend at Rs 48,000 crore from RBI, public sector banks, and financial institutions in 2023-24.

The Narendra Modi government on Monday, February 27, said it has received Rs 3,955 crore as dividend tranches from three central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), including National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

"Government has respectively received about Rs 2106 crore, Rs 1791 crore and Rs 58 crore from NTPC, PGCIL, and Engineers India Ltd as dividend tranches," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
In the current financial year ending March, the government aims to garner Rs 40,953 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and public sector financial institutions. This is much lower compared to the total Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 73,948 crore for FY23.
It is to be noted that RBI approved a dividend payment of Rs 30,307 crore to the government post its board meeting in May 2022.
The government expects a 17 percent higher dividend at Rs 48,000 crore from RBI, public sector banks, and financial institutions in 2023-24.
As per the Budget document, dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments have been pegged at Rs 43,000 crore for FY24 as well.
As per the Revised Estimate (RE) for FY23, the dividend from public sector enterprises and other investments was higher at Rs 43,000 crore than the BE of Rs 40,000 crore.
The total dividend collection for the next financial year would be Rs 1,15,820 crore against the RE of Rs 1,08,592 crore, as per the RE of 2022-23.
