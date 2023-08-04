India completes 7th tranche of coal block auctions successfully

With the successful auctioning of these six coal mines, the total number of mines auctioned under commercial auctions has now reached an impressive 92.

In a significant development for the Indian coal mining sector, the ministry of coal on Friday (August 4) said it has completed the 7th tranche of coal block auctions.

The auction, which also included the second attempt of the 6th round, concluded on August 3, 2023, and saw all six coal mines in four states being successfully auctioned.

The process, conducted through forward e-auctions , commenced on August 1, 2023, and garnered interest from industry players and investors. Two of the auctioned coal mines were fully explored, while the remaining four were partially explored, indicating the vast potential lying untapped beneath the surface.

One significant achievements of this auction is the substantial geological reserves of 2,105.74 million tonne found across these six mines. This impressive figure promises a steady supply of coal in the future and is expected to reduce India's dependence on imported thermal coal and public-sector mining companies.

The commercial coal mining sector's attractiveness is evident from the increasing average revenue share witnessed during the auction, rising from 22.12 percent in the previous tranche to 23.71 percent.

The benefits of these auctions extend beyond just revenue generation. The operationalisation of these mines is expected to lead to significant investments, with approximately Rs 1,050 crore projected to flow into the sector.

Moreover, this influx of investment is set to create job opportunities for around 9,464 individuals, fostering economic growth and development in the coal-bearing regions.

With the successful auctioning of these six coal mines, the total number of mines auctioned under commercial auctions has now reached an impressive 92.

This milestone is expected to generate a staggering annual revenue of approximately Rs. 34,185 crores, signaling a robust future for the coal mining industry in India.

Additionally, the cumulative employment opportunities generated by these coal mines are estimated to reach around 3,10,818. This is a significant boost to employment prospects and will contribute positively to the country's socio-economic development.