India's trade deficit with China slips to 5-year low but Hong Kong makes up for the fall

India’s merchandise trade deficit with China in FY20 slipped to $48.66 billion, at par with levels seen in FY15. The decline in trade deficit has been aided by weak import demand in a year when Indian economy grew by 4.2%, import restrictions imposed by New Delhi as well as sustained increase in shipments from Indian factories to Chinese shores.

However, there is growing evidence of Beijing re-routing its exports to India through Hong Kong to bypass trade-restrictive measures by New Delhi.

Data available with Commerce Ministry shows that imports from China in FY20 contracted 7 percent at $ 65.26 billion even as overall imports into the country dipped by nearly 8 percent in the same year.

But exports from India to China in the year under consideration remained flat at $ 16.6 billion even as overall outbound shipments from the country declined by an annual 5 percent at $313.13 billion.

The steep fall in imports from China combined with exports to the neighbouring country holding on to previous levels helped pull down the trade deficit in FY20.

Apart from a weak appetite for Chinese goods, the decline in imports from China to India was also aided by a slew of measures taken by the government.

According to Commerce Ministry officials, India either banned or restricted imports of at least 13 items in the past one year. Several of these goods originated from China.

Moreover, customs duties were also hiked in products, which saw major inbound shipments from the neighbouring country.

In addition, India has also upped the ante on trade remedial measures like anti-dumping by reducing the processing time for investigations.

But it seems Chinese companies anticipated these measures by India and have bypassed the curbs by rerouting their shipments form Hong Kong, which is administered by Beijing.