India's trade deficit with China slips to 5-year low but Hong Kong makes up for the fall

Updated : June 24, 2020 06:10 PM IST

India’s merchandise trade deficit with China in FY20 slipped to $48.66 billion, at par with levels seen in FY15.
The decline in trade deficit has been aided by weak import demand in a year when Indian economy grew by 4.2%, import restrictions imposed by New Delhi as well as sustained increase in shipments from Indian factories to Chinese shores.
