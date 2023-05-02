India and China to contribute around half of the global growth this year, says IMF

The IMF said India and China would be the key drivers of growth, with expansion of 5.9 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, adding that however, the growth in the rest of the continent is also expected to bottom out in 2023.

The International Monetary Fund pegged India as a "bright spot" in global economy as well as a key contributor to growth across the world in the upcoming years.

It said India and China would be the key drivers of growth, with expansion of 5.9 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, adding that however, the growth in the rest of the continent is also expected to bottom out in 2023.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated Asia's economy to expand 4.6 percent in 2023, following a 3.8 percent rise last year, contributing about 70 percent of the growth globally. The IMF upgraded its forecast by 0.3 of a percent point from October.

"Asia and Pacific will be the most dynamic of the world's major regions in 2023, predominantly driven by the buoyant outlook for China and India," the IMF said its regional economic outlook report.

"As in the rest of the world, domestic demand is expected to remain the largest growth driver across Asia in 2023," the report added.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised Asia's economic forecast on Tuesday as China's recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from persistent inflation and global market volatility driven by Western banking-sector woes.

The IMF also cut Asia's next year's growth forecast by 0.2 of a point to 4.4 percent as it warned of risks to the outlook like stickier-than-expected inflation, slowing global demand and the impact of the European and US banking sector stress.

"While spillovers to the region from stress in US and European financial sectors have been relatively contained thus far, Asia remains vulnerable to tightening financial conditions and to sudden and disorderly repricing of assets," the IMF said.

And while Asia has strong capital and liquidity buffers to fend off market shocks, the region's highly leveraged corporate and household sectors are "significantly" more exposed to a sharp increase in borrowing costs, it added.

On China reopening, the IMF said that it would be pivotal for the region with the spillover to the continent seen focused on consumption and service-sector demand rather than investment.

With inputs from Reuters