India and China to contribute around half of the global growth this year, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund pegged India as a "bright spot" in global economy as well as a key contributor to growth across the world in the upcoming years.

It said India and China would be the key drivers of growth, with expansion of 5.9 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, adding that however, the growth in the rest of the continent is also expected to bottom out in 2023.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated Asia's economy to expand 4.6 percent in 2023, following a 3.8 percent rise last year, contributing about 70 percent of the growth globally. The IMF upgraded its forecast by 0.3 of a percent point from October.