India, China, S Africa fared 'relatively better' than other major economies in Q1 of 2021: UN Updated : May 19, 2021 12:26:26 IST During the first quarter of 2021, global trade of COVID-19 related products remained strong. The trend of a stronger recovery for goods relative to services is common to all major economies. Export of goods for India grew 26 percent for the period under review while services exports grew 2 percent. Published : May 19, 2021 12:26 PM IST