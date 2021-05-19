  • SENSEX
India, China, S Africa fared 'relatively better' than other major economies in Q1 of 2021: UN

Updated : May 19, 2021 12:26:26 IST

During the first quarter of 2021, global trade of COVID-19 related products remained strong.
The trend of a stronger recovery for goods relative to services is common to all major economies.
Export of goods for India grew 26 percent for the period under review while services exports grew 2 percent.
Published : May 19, 2021 12:26 PM IST

