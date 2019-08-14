Economy
India, China no longer 'developing nations', won't let them take 'advantage' from WTO, says Donald Trump
Updated : August 14, 2019 03:02 PM IST
Trump, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products and has described the country as a "tariff king".
Earlier in July, Trump asked the World Trade Organisation to define how it designates developing-country status, a move apparently aimed at singling out countries like China, Turkey and India which are getting lenient treatment under the global trade rules.
Addressing a gathering at Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Trump said India and China â€“ the two economic giants from Asia â€“ are no longer developing nations and as such they cannot taken the benefit from the WTO.
