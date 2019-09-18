India certain to become $5 trillion economy by 2024, says Amit Shah
Updated : September 18, 2019 08:13 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the current growth slowdown is "temporary" and only caused by "global factors".
Shah also promised that no Indian will be left without a house, bank account, toilet, electricity, road connectivity or any basic need of life by 2022.
Shah said that the Prime Minister's vision of a new and great India was about ensuring a good quality of life for all Indians.
