Business
India cannot sacrifice economic strength to comply with US sanctions, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : October 16, 2019 02:06 PM IST
The International Monetary Fund earlier on Tuesday lowered its outlook for Indian growth in 2019, citing weaker-than-expected domestic demand.
The US-China trade war will cut 2019 global growth to its slowest pace since the 2008/09 financial crisis, the IMF said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more