India-Canada MoU for trade & investment likely to be finalised between Oct to Dec 2023

The Joint Statement of the 6th India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade & Investment (MDTI) has said that an MoU between both the nations will be finalised "preferably" between October to December 2023, adding that both the nations are looking to boost commercial ties through enhanced cooperation and partnerships in sectors like agricultural goods, chemicals, green technologies, infrastructure, automotives, clean energy, electronics, minerals and metals.

Officials from both the nations have been asked to regularly discuss trade remedy issues of bilateral importance, even as the expected India-Canada EPTA (Early Partnership Trade Agreement) aims to cover high level commitments in goods, services, investment, rules of origin, technical barriers to trade and dispute settlement. Several rounds of negotiations have already taken place for the EPTA, which is the transitional step towards the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement).

The MDTI meeting in March 2022 had witnessed the launch of India-Canada CEPA negotiations with a possibility to have an interim agreement EPTA.

Having agreed to explore options for a B2B engagement on critical minerals, Indian and Canadian officials have committed to have an annual dialogue between at the Prospectors and Developers Association Conference in Toronto. Both sides discussed the potential to strengthen cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation in priority areas under the Joint Science and Technology Cooperation Committee (JSTCC) while seeking an enhanced collaboration in the areas of start-ups and innovation partnerships. FICCI and the Business Council of Canada have also announced a partnership to connect business leaders from both the nations.

