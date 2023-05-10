India-Canada MoU for trade & investment likely to be finalised between Oct to Dec 2023

Officials from both the nations have been asked to regularly discuss trade remedy issues of bilateral importance, even as the expected India-Canada EPTA (Early Partnership Trade Agreement) aims to cover high level commitments in goods, services, investment, rules of origin, technical barriers to trade and dispute settlement. Several rounds of negotiations have already taken place for the EPTA, which is the transitional step towards the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement).

The Joint Statement of the 6th India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade & Investment (MDTI) has said that an MoU between both the nations will be finalised "preferably" between October to December 2023, adding that both the nations are looking to boost commercial ties through enhanced cooperation and partnerships in sectors like agricultural goods, chemicals, green technologies, infrastructure, automotives, clean energy, electronics, minerals and metals.

The MDTI meeting in March 2022 had witnessed the launch of India-Canada CEPA negotiations with a possibility to have an interim agreement EPTA.