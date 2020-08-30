Economy
India can become world's toy hub, time to be vocal about local toys: Narendra Modi
Updated : August 30, 2020 12:41 PM IST
Modi called upon start-up entrepreneurs to 'team up for toys' and said it is time to get vocal for local toys.
He said the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crore but India's share is very small, as he stressed on the need to work to increase it.
In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, the prime minister also said people have shown an unprecedented restraint and simplicity in their festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.