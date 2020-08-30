  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India can become world's toy hub, time to be vocal about local toys: Narendra Modi

Updated : August 30, 2020 12:41 PM IST

Modi called upon start-up entrepreneurs to 'team up for toys' and said it is time to get vocal for local toys.
He said the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crore but India's share is very small, as he stressed on the need to work to increase it.
In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, the prime minister also said people have shown an unprecedented restraint and simplicity in their festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
India can become world's toy hub, time to be vocal about local toys: Narendra Modi

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement