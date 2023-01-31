India a bright spot, says IMF as it pegs growth at 6.8% in FY25 again

India remains a "bright spot" and along with China, would account for half of the global growth in 2023, compared to just a tenth for the United States as well as European area combined, the IMF economic counsellor and director of research Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas wrote on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its latest Economic Outlook Report has pegged India's growth for this fiscal at 6.8 percent, with a drop to 6.1 percent in FY24, and a rise again to 6.8 percent in FY25.

The IMF has a similar global growth outlook as well. The report stated that global growth is projected to drop from last year's estimated 3.4 percent to 2.9 percent this year and then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024.

The forecast for this year is 20 basis points more than what was predicted in October 2022, but is still below the historic average of 3.8 percent.

In October 2022 , the IMF had cut its projection of India's economic growth in 2022 to 6.8 percent. The IMF had in July projected a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.4 percent for India in the fiscal year that started in April 2022. Even that forecast was lower than the 8.2 percent projected in January this year.

Regarding trade, the report stated that a decline to 2.4 percent is expected in 2023 despite easing of supply bottlenecks, before increasing to 3.4 percent in 2024. "Despite headwinds, the global growth outlook is less gloomy than October's forecast and could represent a turning point, with growth bottling out and inflation declining," the report stated.

On China and the US

Meanwhile, China's growth is projected at 3 percent in 2022 and a dramatic increase to 5.2 percent for this year. However, for 2024, the country's growth is estimated to drop to 4.5 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic, China's zero-COVID policy, along with the Russia-Ukraine war, caused a severe disruption in supply chains and economic markets, leading to countries across the world facing rising inflation. To combat the same, central banks across the world, mostly following in the US Fed's footsteps, hiked their interest rates. This has led to major economies staring at a possible global slowdown as well as a possible recession.

However, with China reopening entirely, the IMF report expects the global growth to also pick up.

The IMF has projected the United States' growth for 2022 at 2 percent, with a drop to 1.4 percent in this year and a further drop to 1 percent in 2024.

The report stated that the decline in global growth this year as well as the last was driven by advanced economies.

Inflation to drop significantly, says IMF

According to the IMF report, global inflation is expected to drop from last year's 8.8 percent to 6.6 percent this year and then fall further to 4.3 percent in 2024. However, it would still remain above pre-pandemic levels of around 3.5 percent.

Most of the countries are also expected to have lower headline CPI inflation in 2023 than last year, the report stated.

The IMF report has also forecast oil prices to fall by around 16 percent this year and non-fuel commodity prices to drop by 6.3 percent on average.

Global growth outlook risks

The report stated that the balance of risks is tilted towards the downside, but adverse risks have moderated since October.

However, there is a stronger boost from pent-up demand in a lot of economies or a faster fall in inflation are plausible, it added. And on the downside, severe health outcomes in China could hold back growth recovery, the Russia-Ukraine war could escalate and tighter global financing conditions could make debt distress worse.

"Financial markets could also suddenly reprice in response to adverse inflation news, while further geopolitical fragmentation could hamper economic progress," the IMF report stated.

Priorities

The IMF's World Economic Outlook Report also stated the following policies that should be made a priority to not let let global growth be hampered further:

Securing gobal disinflation

Ensuring financial stability

Containing the re-emergence of COVID-19

Supporting the vulnerable

Restoring debt sustainability

Strengthening multi-lateral cooperation