India better placed compared to other countries but is not immune to global challenges: Finance secretary

Q: That will also at some point impact the capex cycle in terms of the borrowing?
A: It may or it may not because we have not seen capex grow very fast when interest rates were very low. So, frankly, this correlation between private sector capital expenditure and interest rates is a very tenuous one. It exists in theory but the interest rate has to be measured against the expected returns on the investment, the animal spirits and whether the economy is expected to grow. I think India's growth prospects remain very robust in the long run, especially relative to most other investment destinations.
Q: So two quick questions, an important one on GST — the guaranteed compensation period sunsets very soon. do you expect the road forward to be smooth, because revenues are very robust right now or do you expect some disruption, some small challenges, maybe some states may need compensation, any assessment on the part of the government on this or anything that you can share with us at the moment, which could be material?
A: It's a fact that the period of five years which was envisaged in the constitutional amendment, and in the legislation that followed, it ends in July 2022, which is two and a half months away, that's a fact and that is the legal position. So there is no legal provision for compensation beyond that. What has to happen beyond that is a matter for the GST Council to take a decision on — they have already initiated a number of actions, there are discussions going on, on rate rationalizations on looking at how best to augment revenues through better administrative measures, and so on.
The second thing is that revenues have already shown a substantially higher trajectory, you have seen what the latest collections were. I mean, that's almost a 67 pecent increase over the last two-and-a-half years, if you look at that monthly number. So that's encouraging. That doesn't mean that there will be no issues whatsoever, there will be some states where the growth in spite of this growth, the revenue expected in the current financial year may not be much higher, or even maybe lower than in the last financial year when compared with compensation. So it's not as if the revenue this year will be lower than last. It'll definitely be higher for everyone. But will it be higher than the revenue that they got last year, including compensation and including the back to back loans? That is the challenge.
Q: LIC IPO has closed and you kept a smaller size than what was anticipated earlier. Going forward. How do you see the disinvestment story in the rest of the financial year? From a macro-economic point of view. It’s a challenging year. So how do you see that panning out? Do you see other transactions also coming up?
A: I think, after the Budget, I had interactions with the media and I think my colleague Tuhin Pandey did the same and we have been pointing out that there is a change in our approach towards disinvestment, towards raising of resources through disinvestment, which is that we no longer look at as a means of plugging the Budget deficit or plugging the gap in the resources. We look at it as a means of achieving certain economic objectives in terms of improving economic efficiency, getting better results from existing assets and so on. So, in that sense, I think we have achieved the objective of taking LIC public, I think it's a big success.
So, I think it shows an improved capacity to manage these issues on the part of the government, which I see as a long-term positive. In terms of what is yet to come, the Budget estimate was Rs 65,000 crore — the Rs 21,000 crore of LIC was not part of this and as of today, I don't see any reason why we shouldn't achieve the Budget estimate plus Rs 21,000 crore. It's still very much on the cards, there are transactions that are very feasible over the coming year.
Q: Would you like to mention them?
A: Concor.
Q: That has not moved at all for a year-and-a-half.
A: That may be your impression, but maybe it will move. There are transactions that I think you know, even better than I do. And there are 10 months to go in this financial year. That's a long time.