#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

India begins regulating its fisheries

Updated : July 22, 2019 04:38 PM IST

In India, fishing has transformed over the decades from a small-scale artisanal practice into an increasingly industrialised sector and catches have grown apace.
The industry has largely gone unregulated and yields have slowed in the past decade, including an unexpected and disruptive crash in sardine catch.
In response, India’s coastal states and central government have begun to take measures to make fishing more sustainable. The latest, and potentially the most important move, is the creation of the first ministry for fisheries.
India begins regulating its fisheries
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Digital media to reach $5.1 billion by 2021, says report

Digital media to reach $5.1 billion by 2021, says report

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid weak Q1 earnings; HDFC twins, Kotak Bank top draggers

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid weak Q1 earnings; HDFC twins, Kotak Bank top draggers

Income Tax Returns: Here are the main changes to this year's ITR-1, ITR-2 forms

Income Tax Returns: Here are the main changes to this year's ITR-1, ITR-2 forms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV