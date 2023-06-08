Banks alone can't meet India's climate objectives, says Deutsche Bank's Kaushik Shaparia

Kaushik Shaparia highlighted the need Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and other pools of investments.

Kaushik Shaparia, Chief Country Officer, Deutsche Bank India, said an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan that India's climate objectives cannot be met by banks alone. He highlighted the need Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Institutional Investors ( FII) and other pools of investments.

Kaushik added that banking industry has to do work onshore and tap cap flows to meet ambitions. As per Kaushik, the growth of the Indian economy will be quite high in coming times that will need a lot of investments.