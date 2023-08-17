The Indian government said the border haats "aim at promoting the wellbeing of the people dwelling in remote areas across the borders of two countries, by establishing a traditional system of marketing the local produce through local markets".

India and Bangladesh are reportedly mulling the establishment of 16 new border haats to increase the trade between the two neighbouring countries. Mint reported that the new border haats will be located in Mizoram and West Bengal. Mint cited Smita Pant, a senior diplomat in the Ministry of External Affairs, as saying that both countries have eight operational haats.

"These haats are located across a number of northeastern states like Tripura and Meghalaya," Pant was quoted by the report as saying while delivering a speech at a conference focused on connectivity between India’s Northeast and Bangladesh. The event was organised by the think-tank Asian Confluence.

In a press release in 2016, the government mentioned four such border haats along the India-Bangladesh border. "Two border haats are located in Meghalaya at Kalaichar and Balat and two are located in Tripura at Srinagar and Kamalasagar," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a press release.

Bangladesh shares 4,100 kilometres of its borders with India, according to the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). It adds that the ‘border haats’ located on the zero line of the India-Bangladesh border has played "a vital role in boosting connectivity and, above all, the Bangladesh-India bilateral relationship".

What is a border haat?

The ORF explained that a border haat is "a rough-and-ready market" which allows "local people to trade in locally-grown agricultural and manufactured items along the border".

The ORF further elaborated that border haats are restricted marketplaces that usually open once a week, where only local people with prior permission can enter and sell locally-produced goods.

"Usually, 500 people from both sides are allowed to enter the border haat on the weekly market day to purchase products duty-free. The haats allow consumers to make purchases up to $200 on a single haat day and there is no customs duty," the organisation said.

The trade at border haats is permitted to be carried out in Indian Rupees/Bangladesh Taka and on a barter basis, and data of such trade is maintained by the Haat Management Committee of the respective border haat, the government said.

Commodities sold in border haats:

As per the information published on the website of the Government of Tripura:

Indian side sells these commodities: Local handicrafts items, fruits like banana, jackfruit, cosmetics, steel utensils, saree, cloth material etc.

Bangladesh side sells these commodities: Dry fish, bakery items, saree, plastic goods, fruits like green apples, water melon, local vegetables etc.