    India reports GST collection above Rs 1.4 lakh crore for sixth straight month in August

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) rose 28 percent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in August, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. GST collection has remained over the Rs 1.4-lakh-crore mark for the sixth straight month in August.
    "Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having a positive impact on the GST revenues on a consistent basis," the ministry said in a statement.
    The gross GST revenue collected in August 2022 stood at Rs 1,43,612 crore of which Central GST is Rs 24,710 crore, State GST is Rs 30,951 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 77,782 crore (including Rs 42,067 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,168 crore (including Rs 1,018 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said.
    GST August Breakup
    GrossRs 1,43,612 cr
    C-GSTRs 24,710 cr
    S-GSTRs 30,951 cr
    I-GSTRs 77,782 cr
    The revenues for the month of August 2022, registered 28 percent increase over the GST revenues of Rs 1,12,020 crore collected in August 2021.
    (This copy will be updated)
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)

