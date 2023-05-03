India April Services PMI rises to 13-year high

The finance & insurance sector recorded the strongest increase in output among the four monitored sub-sectors.

India's service sector witnessed substantial growth in April, as demand strength led to the fastest increases in new business and output in nearly 13 years. The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 57.8 in March to 62.0 in April, indicating the fastest expansion in output since mid-2010.

The upturn was attributed to a pick-up in new business growth and favourable market conditions. The finance and insurance sector recorded the strongest increase in output among the four monitored sub-sectors.

However, job creation remained negligible despite companies becoming more optimistic towards future business activity. Rising input costs and output charges resulted in an intensification of price pressures, with the rate of charge inflation being the strongest in 2023 so far.

Inflation was mainly driven by food, fuel, medicine, transportation and wages, with consumer services recording the fastest upturn in average expenses. Despite the substantial uptick in new orders, staff levels in the service sector increased only marginally, with most companies leaving headcounts unchanged due to sufficient workers for current requirements.

The combination of rising input costs and demand resilience urged services companies to lift their selling prices, with the most acute increase in selling prices being among Transport, Information & Communication firms.

However, marketing efforts, plans to price competitively, and an increased focus on customer relations boosted business confidence in April, with close to 22 percent of companies forecasting growth of business activity over the course of the coming 12 months, compared with two percent that anticipate a reduction.

The Composite PMI also recorded its highest level since 2010, with rates of expansion being broadly similar at manufacturing firms and their services counterparts. On the price front, there were faster increases in input costs and output charges across the manufacturing and service sectors, with price pressures being more pronounced among the latter.

Input costs rose at the fastest pace since January, and charge inflation reached a four-month high.

Overall, the service sector in India is showing strong growth potential, with an uptick in new business growth and competitive pricing driving demand. Despite rising input costs and output charges, companies remain optimistic about future business activity, with a focus on marketing efforts, competitive pricing, and customer relations.