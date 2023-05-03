Breaking News
Go First CEO Interview | 'Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution'
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia April Services PMI rises to 13 year high

India April Services PMI rises to 13-year high

India April Services PMI rises to 13-year high
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  May 3, 2023 11:21:27 AM IST (Updated)

The finance & insurance sector recorded the strongest increase in output among the four monitored sub-sectors.

India's service sector witnessed substantial growth in April, as demand strength led to the fastest increases in new business and output in nearly 13 years. The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 57.8 in March to 62.0 in April, indicating the fastest expansion in output since mid-2010.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The upturn was attributed to a pick-up in new business growth and favourable market conditions. The finance and insurance sector recorded the strongest increase in output among the four monitored sub-sectors.
However, job creation remained negligible despite companies becoming more optimistic towards future business activity. Rising input costs and output charges resulted in an intensification of price pressures, with the rate of charge inflation being the strongest in 2023 so far.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X