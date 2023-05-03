India April Services PMI rises to 13-year high

The finance & insurance sector recorded the strongest increase in output among the four monitored sub-sectors.

India's service sector witnessed substantial growth in April, as demand strength led to the fastest increases in new business and output in nearly 13 years. The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 57.8 in March to 62.0 in April, indicating the fastest expansion in output since mid-2010.

The upturn was attributed to a pick-up in new business growth and favourable market conditions. The finance and insurance sector recorded the strongest increase in output among the four monitored sub-sectors.

However, job creation remained negligible despite companies becoming more optimistic towards future business activity. Rising input costs and output charges resulted in an intensification of price pressures, with the rate of charge inflation being the strongest in 2023 so far.