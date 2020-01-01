#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure

Updated : January 01, 2020 10:38 PM IST

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will have a lander and a rover, but not an orbiter
Chandrayaan-3 will have a "similar configuration" as the previous mission
