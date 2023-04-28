Breaking News
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor resigns
India appoints former LIC managing director BC Patnaik as IRDAI member

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 28, 2023 7:03:58 PM IST (Published)

The Indian government on Friday appointed former managing director of LIC BC Patnaik as a lifetime member of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Bishnu Charan Patnaik, former managing director of Life Insurance Corporation, to the post of Whole-Time Member (Life), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) from the date of assumption of the charge of the post till he attains the age of 62 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the government said in a statement.
Patnaik was elevated to the rank of managing director of LIC of India on October 1, 2021. Prior to taking charge as MD, he was secretary general at Council for Insurance Ombudsmen (CIO), Mumbai.
X