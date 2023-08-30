India and US join forces in renewable energy tech advancement with RETAP launch

India and the United States have taken a bold step towards fostering renewable energy technology innovation by launching the Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform (RETAP) under the umbrella of the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership.

Share Market Live NSE

This significant initiative, established following a meeting between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the US Department of Energy (DOE) on August 29, is designed to elevate bilateral collaboration in the renewable energy sector with a focus on technology-driven, time-bound results.

RETAP's initial focus will revolve around the development of green and clean hydrogen, wind energy, and long-duration energy storage solutions. However, the platform will also explore opportunities in geothermal energy, ocean/tidal energy, and other mutually identified emerging technologies, opening doors for diverse renewable energy avenues.

The work plan for RETAP will be guided by five pivotal themes, including research and development, piloting and testing of innovative technologies, investment and incubation, advanced training and skill development, as well as policy frameworks for advancing renewable energy technology and enabling technologies.

The core objective is to enhance collaboration and knowledge sharing between India and the US. This will be achieved through the establishment of a RETAP Steering Committee and the formation of joint working groups to explore, develop, and implement innovative renewable energy technologies.

This initiative not only marks a significant stride towards achieving sustainable and clean energy objectives but also highlights the commitment of India and the US to combat climate change through meaningful technological advancements in the renewable energy sector.