India and UAE sign first free trade agreement

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) firmed up a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on Friday during a virtual summit.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with UAE will reduce import duties on the majority of Indian exports to the country. This is the first major trade deal that has been implemented by the Narendra Modi government after coming to power in 2014.

The deal was signed in New Delhi by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UAE's Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

While it cuts import duties on a wide range of products, the government expects it to especially boost the export of gems and jewellery, and apparels to the UAE and raise total trade up to $100 billion in the next 5-years.

Highlights of the India-UAE FTA

Boost bilateral trade to $100 billion in five years

Expedite work on a dedicated investment zone for UAE firms

Joint ventures to focus on setting up a food corridor

Dedicated India Mart in Jebel Ali Free Zone

Support energy transition and work on low-carbon future

Establish a joint hydrogen task force to scale up tech

Establish an Indian Institute of Technology in the UAE

Significance of the FTA with the UAE

The FTA with the UAE is key for India as it is the gateway to Africa and the European Union (EU). The UAE is the third-largest trading partner for India in bilateral trade and the second-largest destination for Indian exports after the US. India-UAE bilateral trade was $59 billion and exports were $29 bn in FY20. The UAE is the eighth-largest investor in India.

Country-specific FTAs

Recently, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is no longer signing FTAs just to join a group. Instead, India is looking at reciprocal access, good market conditions and fair play in the trade of both goods and services.