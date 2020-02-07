Associate Partners
India amends I-T Act to tax Indian income of global companies

Updated : February 07, 2020 05:59 PM IST

North Block, through the Budget amended Section 9 of the Income-Tax Act and introduced an enabling provision to tax Indian income of global companies with “significant economic presence” in India, only once the global framework gets finalised by G-20.
The government had introduced the provisions first, bringing in the concept of significant economic presence (SEP) in line with its plan to tax digital companies, in the Finance Act, 2018.
The government had brought in the concept to tax Indian income of such companies which are carrying out business activities or engaging in interaction with users which have been prescribed in India through digital means.
