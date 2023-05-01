English
India aims to raise exports to UAE to $50 billion by FY'27, gold imports may also rise

By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 1, 2023 7:45:08 PM IST (Published)

Last week, the DGFT had decided to open a fresh window to invite new applications for Gold Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) to be notified under the India-UAE CEPA. The Gold TRQ is to be allocated to all new and old applicants as per the revised guidelines.

India is aiming to increase its exports to the UAE to $50 billion by FY 2027 even as gold imports from the UAE may also increase. Speaking at a briefing to mark the 1st anniversary of implementation of the India-UAE CEPA, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal pointed to the government data which indicated that exports in the sectors of electrical machinery and equipment & automobiles to the UAE grew by 32 percent and 42 percent respectively year-on-year from April 2022 to March 2023, whereas there was a year-on-year rise of 11.2 percent in the overall value of India’s exports to UAE, which clocked $31 billion from April 2022 to March 2023.

The import of aircrafts, spacecrafts and associated parts has also risen 4,859 percent year-on-year, from a small base, from April 2022 to March 2023.
Also Read: India to issue new gold TRQ under UAE pact, assures of no revenue loss or favouritism
