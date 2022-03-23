India achieves $400 billion goods export target, PM Modi says it is key ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ milestone'

Hailing the country’s success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that this is a key milestone in India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ journey.

“India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal,” Modi tweeted.

Also Read:

He posted a graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.