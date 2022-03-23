0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Business News>
  • economy News>

  • India achieves $400 billion goods export target, PM Modi says it is key ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ milestone'

India achieves $400 billion goods export target, PM Modi says it is key ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ milestone'

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
India achieves $400 billion goods export target, PM Modi says it is key ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ milestone'
Hailing the country’s success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that this is a key milestone in India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ journey.
“India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal,” Modi tweeted.
Also Read:
He posted a graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.
Tags
Next Article

Govt to close toll booths within 60 km on national highways in major relief for commuters

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More