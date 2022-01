Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India's exports in December surged 37 percent on an annual basis to USD 37.29 billion, which is highest-ever monthly figure.

He added that India's exports of goods will cross USD 400 billion this fiscal.

Outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed USD 300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21, as per data by the commerce ministry.