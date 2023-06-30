India's core sector growth slows down to 4.3% in May

While coal production increased by 7.2 percent, petroleum refinery products by 2.8 percent, fertilisers by 9.7 percent, steel by 9.2 percent and cement by 15.5 percent, the data showed.
India's growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3 percent in May 2023 due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity.
Core sector growth was 19.3 percent in May 2022, while in April 2023 the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 4.3 percent. During April-May this fiscal, the output growth of these eight sectors slowed down to 4.3 percent against 14.3 percent in the year-ago period.
However, crude oil production declined by 1.9 percent, natural gas production by 0.3 percent, and electricity generation by 0.3 percent in May 2023 over May 2022, according to the official data.
First Published: Jun 30, 2023 6:33 PM IST
