India's core sector growth slows down to 4.3% in May

India's core sector growth slows down to 4.3% in May

India's core sector growth slows down to 4.3% in May
By CNBC-TV18 Jun 30, 2023 6:34:25 PM IST (Updated)

While coal production increased by 7.2 percent, petroleum refinery products by 2.8 percent, fertilisers by 9.7 percent, steel by 9.2 percent and cement by 15.5 percent, the data showed.

India's growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3 percent in May 2023 due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity.

Core sector growth was 19.3 percent in May 2022, while in April 2023 the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 4.3 percent. During April-May this fiscal, the output growth of these eight sectors slowed down to 4.3 percent  against 14.3 percent in the year-ago period.
Also Read: India's April-May fiscal deficit at Rs 2.1 lakh crore, 11.8% of full year target
Coal production increased by 7.2 percent, petroleum refinery products by 2.8 percent, fertiliser production by 9.7 percent, steel 9.2 percent and cement by 15.5 percent, the data showed.
