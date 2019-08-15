Independence Day 2019: PM Modi says will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure, $5 trillion economy target achievable
Updated : August 15, 2019 09:50 AM IST
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here on the 73rd Independence Day, he said reforms will continue to be ushered in to help India break into top 50 countries on the 'ease of doing business' ranking.
PM Modi: The government will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in building modern ports, highways, railways, airports, hospitals and educational institutions.
Reforms will continue and procedures would be further eased to make it easier for companies to do business in the country, he said adding that efforts are on to increase the size of the economy to $5 trillion.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more