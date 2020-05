The incremental credit growth in the year ending March 2020 declined by 64 percent from Rs 16.79 lakh crore in the previous year to Rs 6.04 lakh crore, a report published by rating & research agency ICRA showed.

This overall credit growth includes those from banks, commercial papers and corporate bonds.

The ICRA ICRA added that the incremental credit flow from banks, commercial papers (CPs) and corporate bonds outstanding could rise by Rs 7.3-9.7 lakh crore during FY21, helped by the lower base of Rs 6 lakh crore of FY20.

The sharp decline in incremental credit during FY20 was driven by slowing economic growth as well as heightened risk aversion among lenders.

But credit growth could pick up this year thanks to rising credit demand because of the COVID-19 induced stress as well as capitalisation of interest for the period of moratorium offered by lenders, said Karthik Srinivasan, Group Head of Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.

"Lower external commercial borrowings (ECB) coupled with TLTROs could also drive up the domestic credit growth,” he said.

Of the incremental credit flow of Rs 7.3-9.7 lakh crore during FY21, ICRA expects banks to account for Rs 6-7 lakh crore of the incremental credit growth.

It expects bank credit outstanding to increase to Rs 109.2-110.2 lakh crore by March 2021.

ICRA estimates the outstanding corporate bonds volume to increase by another Rs 1.5-2.5 lakh crore to Rs 33.7-34.7 lakh crore by March 2021.

The volume of CPs outstanding, however, is expected to remain rangebound at Rs 3.3-3.7 lakh crore by March 2021 as compared to outstanding volume of Rs 3.5 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020, ICRA noted.

As of FY20, ICRA said the incremental credit growth from banks stood at Rs 5.9 lakh crore, compared to Rs 11.9 lakh crore during FY2019.

The reason for this dip in lending, as per ICRA, was a combination of slowing economic growth curtailing any fresh credit demand, combined with an increased risk aversion among lenders.

Last fiscal, corporate bonds outstanding is estimated to have grown by Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 32.2 lakh crore translating in a muted YoY growth of 5 percent as compared to 11.9 percent in FY19, as per the report.

This slowdown is attributable to higher risk aversion towards NBFCs (which account for ~60% of corporate bonds issuances), leading to ~15% YoY decline in their issuances during FY2020.

“Changes in the regulation of liquid mutual funds (MFs) such as requirements for higher share of liquid investments in asset under management (AUMs), imposition of exit-load and mandatory listing requirements for CPs investments made by MFs resulted in decline in AUMs of liquid funds and CP volumes,” the report said.

As a result, the CP outstanding volume declined by 28.7 percent on YoY basis or Rs 1.4 lakh crore during FY2020 to Rs 3.5 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020.