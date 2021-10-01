Income tax refunds of Rs 80,086 crore issued during FY22: CBDT

Refunds amounting to more than Rs 80,000 crore have been issued to the taxpayers during the current financial year, the CBDT said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

This figure includes income tax refunds of Rs 19,699 crore in 47,53,254 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 60,387 crore in 1,63,021 cases, the Board tweeted on Thursday. " CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 80,086 crore to more than 49.16 lakh taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 27th September 2021."

"This includes 20.92 lakh refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 1611.45 crore," it said.