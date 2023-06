IT department initiates nationwide operation to target tax-evading social media influencers

The Income Tax Department has launched a nationwide crackdown on tax-evading social media influencers, expanding its operations after tracking influencers in Kerala. The department conducted searches on 13 influencers from Kerala in early June as part of an investigation into their alleged non-payment of taxes, claiming that they have generated significant incomes through online promotions but have failed to fulfill their tax obligations.

The operation was carried out as part of a wider investigation into the alleged non-payment of taxes by individuals who have gained significant wealth through their online presence.

The IT department claims that these influencers , who have amassed large followings on platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, have been generating substantial incomes through brand endorsements, sponsored content and other forms of online promotions. However, the department alleges that many of them have not been fulfilling their tax obligations.

However, tax evasion is not the only issue the government has with influencers. This week, an advertisement featuring YouTuber and 'finfluencer' Rachna Ranada stirred nationwide debate over its use of the MeITY and G20 logos.

Since then, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology issued a clarification on such ads, saying the logos did not equate to an endorsement of the individual.

In January 2023, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the Central Consumer Protection Authority issued guidelines, regulating the disclosure of endorsements and advertisements promoted by celebrities and influencers.

Failure to comply with those guidelines could lead to a fine of Rs 10 - 50 lakh and a stop from doing any endorsements in the future.