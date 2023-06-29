CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIT department initiates nationwide operation to target tax evading social media influencers

IT department initiates nationwide operation to target tax-evading social media influencers

IT department initiates nationwide operation to target tax-evading social media influencers
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Timsy Jaipuria  Jun 29, 2023 2:43:44 PM IST (Published)

The Income Tax Department has launched a nationwide crackdown on tax-evading social media influencers, expanding its operations after tracking influencers in Kerala. The department conducted searches on 13 influencers from Kerala in early June as part of an investigation into their alleged non-payment of taxes, claiming that they have generated significant incomes through online promotions but have failed to fulfill their tax obligations.

In an effort to crack down on tax evasion, the Income Tax Department has commenced a pan-India exercise zeroing in on social media influencers who are allegedly evading taxes. Sources close to CNBC-TV18 have revealed that the department has extended its activities across the country after successfully tracking a group of influencers in Kerala.

According to the sources, the IT department recently conducted searches on 13 social media influencers hailing from Kerala during the early part of June.
The operation was carried out as part of a wider investigation into the alleged non-payment of taxes by individuals who have gained significant wealth through their online presence.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X