IT department initiates nationwide operation to target tax-evading social media influencers

The Income Tax Department has launched a nationwide crackdown on tax-evading social media influencers, expanding its operations after tracking influencers in Kerala. The department conducted searches on 13 influencers from Kerala in early June as part of an investigation into their alleged non-payment of taxes, claiming that they have generated significant incomes through online promotions but have failed to fulfill their tax obligations.

