Income tax cuts, changes in slabs being examined ahead of budget, says report

Updated : December 26, 2019 11:33 AM IST

Ahead of the budget, the government is examining a number of proposals ranging from flat tax rate without exemptions to cuts in personal income tax, the report said.
According to the report, the finance ministry will present arguments for and against these proposals before a final call is taken on the same.
Income tax cuts, changes in slabs being examined ahead of budget, says report
